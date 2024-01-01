First Pacific Financial Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $198.56 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.