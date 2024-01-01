First Pacific Financial Has $402,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

