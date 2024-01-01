First Pacific Financial Has $636,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

NDAQ stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

