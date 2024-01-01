First Pacific Financial Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,102,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $811.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $719.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

