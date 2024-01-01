First Pacific Financial Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.89 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.70. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

