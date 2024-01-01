First Pacific Financial Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $96.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

