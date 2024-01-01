First Pacific Financial Lowers Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

