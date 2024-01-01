First Pacific Financial Lowers Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

