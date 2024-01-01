First Pacific Financial Sells 111 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.36 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average of $220.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.