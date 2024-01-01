First Pacific Financial Sells 2,312 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

