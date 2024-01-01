First Pacific Financial Sells 2,980 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 10.9% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.02. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.42 and a twelve month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

