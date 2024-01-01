First Pacific Financial Sells 432 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

