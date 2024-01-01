First Pacific Financial Sells 98 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in IDEX were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $217.11 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.38.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.