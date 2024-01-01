First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $166,000.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.46. 31,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.