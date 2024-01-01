First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,117. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

