Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 77,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Fisker Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,117,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,498. The stock has a market cap of $613.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fisker has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after buying an additional 753,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after buying an additional 1,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fisker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fisker by 0.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,924,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.