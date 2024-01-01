Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $30.46 on Friday. Flex has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

