Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $46.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

