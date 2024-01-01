Foresight Global Investors Inc. Purchases 1,550 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 0.7% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA stock opened at $231.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

