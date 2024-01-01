Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

