Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Genetron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,805. Genetron has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genetron by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Genetron by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

