Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. 3,054,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,368. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

