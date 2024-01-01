Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,049. The firm has a market cap of $765.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

