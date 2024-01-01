Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 4.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 41,299 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.74. 718,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,304. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.