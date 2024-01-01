Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Gray Television Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $855.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 818.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 5.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

