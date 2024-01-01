Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of AJX stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
