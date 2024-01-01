Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of AJX stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 4.4% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.