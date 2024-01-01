Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 63.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $1.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,738.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00172127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00615650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00051891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00389835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00237160 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.