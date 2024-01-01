GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of GSE Systems from $3.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSE Systems by 207.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSE Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,196. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.22). GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 99.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Equities analysts expect that GSE Systems will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Stories

