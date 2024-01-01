Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,548,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Price Performance

HAIIF remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

