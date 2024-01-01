Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,548,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitian International Price Performance
HAIIF remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Haitian International Company Profile
