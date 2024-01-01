Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 907.7 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.9 %

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

