HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Lifted by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,417 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 5.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after purchasing an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

