Head-To-Head Analysis: Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) vs. Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Securitas AB (publ) and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Securitas AB (publ) and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Securitas AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.19%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Securitas AB (publ).

35.4% of Securitas AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Securitas AB (publ) and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.34 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.17

Securitas AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iveda Solutions.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers. The company also provides remote video solutions; aviation security services, such as physical security, airline security, hospitality, and consultancy related services; and electronic security services, which includes access control, video security, and system design and installation services. In addition, it offers fire and safety; enterprise risk management services, such as risk and security management, executive protection, and security consulting services; and intelligent security and home alarm services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

