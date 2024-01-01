Head-To-Head Comparison: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repligen and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 1 9 0 2.90 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $192.27, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Repligen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.6% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 17.29% 6.08% 4.69% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repligen and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $801.54 million 12.52 $185.96 million $2.03 88.57 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Repligen beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

