Head to Head Contrast: ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) vs. Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Free Report) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ERF Wireless and Nokia Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 1 4 2 0 2.14

Profitability

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than ERF Wireless.

This table compares ERF Wireless and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A Nokia Oyj 15.62% 9.08% 4.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERF Wireless and Nokia Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) 0.00 Nokia Oyj $26.25 billion 0.73 $4.48 billion $0.70 4.89

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than ERF Wireless. ERF Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats ERF Wireless on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, Wi-Fi in-home solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, business, mobile, cloud, and digital industry applications, as well as software-defined WAN solutions; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro, regional, long-haul and ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, which covers security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions covering private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital developer, partner, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

