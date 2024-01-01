Head-To-Head Survey: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.03% -38.91% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -699.48% -168.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$216.21 million ($1.64) -4.85 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$39.75 million ($0.51) -0.90

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a joint Agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop intravenous ketamine to treat suicidal depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

