Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,522. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
