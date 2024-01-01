Heirloom Wealth Management Acquires 804 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 603,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,346,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.32 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

