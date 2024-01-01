Heirloom Wealth Management Buys Shares of 144,716 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,835,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.88 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

