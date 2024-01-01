Heirloom Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.6% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $57.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

