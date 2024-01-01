Heirloom Wealth Management Sells 13,000 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Heirloom Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $921,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

