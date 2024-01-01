Heirloom Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.8% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

XAR opened at $135.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

