Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

