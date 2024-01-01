Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $215.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

