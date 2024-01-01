Hendershot Investments Inc. Takes $3.26 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $361.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $384.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

