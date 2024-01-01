Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of HT opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 88.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

