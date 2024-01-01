Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its position in NextEra Energy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in NextEra Energy by 168.2% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.