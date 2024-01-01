HI Trading Down 1% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. HI has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $287,158.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,346.93 or 0.99969026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011622 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010579 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00212260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0010362 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $359,522.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

