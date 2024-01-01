holoride Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $245,395.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.28 or 0.05364180 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00094774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00030052 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02928503 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $216,392.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.