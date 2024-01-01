IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.0 days.

IMI Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAF traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. IMI has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

