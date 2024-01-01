ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

